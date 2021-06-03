PSL to resume on June 9

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going to resume on June 9 in Abu-Dhabi. The mega event is expected to finish on the 24th of this month, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Due to the packed schedule, we are expecting six double-headers, including the eliminators and qualifiers.

The first match will start at 6:00 pm local time on the day of double-headers, and the second match will start at 10:00 pm local time.

On the regular days, action will be live at 9:00 pm local time.

Earlier the PCB invited 26 players invited at the National High-Performance Camp in Lahore. The players Include Haris Sohail, Abdullah Shafique, Nauman Ali, and other top performers of the domestic season.

📢 These cricketers have been invited at the National High Performance Camp in Lahore. More details: https://t.co/3CnbZB0H2S#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/WFv3le5ZPi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 2, 2021

The camp is expected to start on June 3.