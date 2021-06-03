Babar Azam stays atop in ICC ODI rankings

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s national team captain, is ranked first in the latest One-Day International (ODI) player rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Babar is still the best batsman globally, with 865 rating points, while Trent Bolt of New Zealand is the best bowler in the world.

In the current ICC Player rankings, which are announced weekly, there is no change in the top 10 players in the batting and all-rounder lists.

With 865 rating points, Pakistani ace batsman Babar Azam remains the top batsman, followed by India’s Virat Kohli at number two and Rohit Sharma at number three.

However, after scoring a century in the third One-Day International against Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricket skipper Kaushal Parera has risen 13 spots to 42nd place.

Trent Bolt of New Zealand is the best bowler in the world, followed by Bangladesh’s Mehdi Hassan and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

Bangladesh’s Mustafiz-ur-Rehman has risen from ninth to tenth place, while Australia’s Pat Cummins has risen from tenth to ninth place.

Dushamanta Chamira, a Sri Lankan fast bowler, has been promoted to 33rd place from 72nd after taking five wickets for 16 runs in a match against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh remains the best all-rounder in the world.