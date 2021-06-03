Shaniera showers Wasim with love despite the distance

Shaniera and Wasim Akram prove that distance doesn’t matter when you love your significant other. On his 55th birthday, Shaniera made sure to shower Wasim with love through an adorable instagram post.

Using the social media platform she posted a sweet picture of the couple sharing a moment of laughter together.

She wrote, “Heroes come and go but legends are forever! You truly are an inspiration to not only our little family but to the world. You prove that age is only a number and that it’s possible to keep getting better with time.”

She added that she feels that he is younger than when they met yet wiser than before. She unveiled how happy she is to be by his side.

“I’m so proud of the person you were before we met and the man you have since become. A true trailblazer, a standalone asset to this world and a truly remarkable man in and out of the public eye. You make me want to be a better human and teach me that the real meaning of happiness is by living in the moment and making every bit of those moments count.”

The Australian social worker expressed her sadness at the fact that they couldn’t be together on his birthday.

“I know we are not together today for your birthday but you have made it seem as though we have never even been apart for a minute. I wish you a long life, a happy one and the more we keep laughing the faster the time will go till we are back in each other’s arms. You are and always will be the best thing that has happened to me. I love you now and for always,” she wrote.

Wasim left an adorable comment on the post, reciprocating the love and sadness that they couldn’t be together. However, he also added that his wife gives him the strength to cope with the distance.



The Akram family has time and again given the public wholesome content. From the adorable videos of their daughter during the lockdown to the celebration of their son’s achievements. We hope that the family is reunited so that they can celebrate all such moments together.

The pandemic has taught us the importance of expressing love without any big gestures. Small and sweet messages have captured the essence of love during the pandemic and they have showed us how the expression of love, big or small, is really what is important.