A quarter billion dollars spent on Covid vaccine procurement: Asad

In his official Twitter handle, Asad Umar said, “The acceleration of vaccination drive in the country being made possible by a huge investment by the federal govt.” “So far, the procurement of vaccines has reached nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. Much more to be spent next year for the vaccine procurement,” he added.