Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, June 03, 2021


,

A quarter billion dollars spent on Covid vaccine procurement: Asad

Web Desk

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has disclosed that huge investment by the federal government has made it possible to accelerate the vaccination drive nationwide.

In his official Twitter handle, Asad Umar said, “The acceleration of vaccination drive in the country being made possible by a huge investment by the federal govt.” “So far, the procurement of vaccines has reached nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. Much more to be spent next year for the vaccine procurement,” he added.

Submit a Comment