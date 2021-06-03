Pakistan reports less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for second day

With 1,843 new infections, Pakistan on Wednesday reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, pushing the national tally to 924,667 countrywide.

The tally of total active Covid-19 cases in the country was recorded at 55,052 as 1,843 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. Eighty patients died on Wednesday, 70 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 10 in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of total 80 deaths, 24 were under treatment on ventilators. There are 3,367 Covid-infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid-dedicated healthcare facilities.

The national Covid positivity ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 3.9%.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 35 percent, Lahore 32 percent, Bahawalpur 36 percent and Multan 69 percent. The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 35 percent, Swabi 34 percent, Karachi 36 percent and Multan 48 percent. Around 446 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

Some 47,183 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,284 in Sindh, 21,889 in Punjab, 7,699 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,023 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,414 in Balochistan, 307 in GB, and 567 in AJK. Around 848,685 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.