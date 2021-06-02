Pakistan, China, Afghanistan FMs discuss Afghan issue today

The fourth Pakistan, China and Afghanistan trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting will be held in Beijing on Thursday (today). Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will virtually attend the meeting. Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin in Beijing on Wednesday said the three foreign ministers would have in-depth exchanges of views on Afghan peace and reconciliation process and the counter terrorism and security cooperation. The spokesperson said China, Afghanistan and Pakistan trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting is an important platform to enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation.













