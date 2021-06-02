Yashma continues stealing the limelight in ‘Azmaish’

As avid drama enthusiasts, whenever we talk about the brilliance of a television drama – one of the most important things that contribute to the lot are the powerhouse performers and their skills showcased like they should be.

Having said that, there are not many performers on our TV screens that take their roles seriously – and actually put effort into whatever character they’d be portraying. One of the people who have always managed to do so – and who has recently been standing out with all her performances is Yashma Gill.

The most recent of her ventures is her latest drama ‘Azmaish,’ where Gill is starring in another intense role as Shiza – someone who in a span of few episodes has taken over the screens. Yashma Gill has done a class A act with Shiza – once again bringing her character to life in a way that makes you want to stick around and watch what she would do next. The story of the two sisters and their step sister is highly engrossing and has managed to keep us hooked so far.

What we have learned from the drama so far is that the family dynamics are not normal. Shiza, played by Yashma Gill is extremely cautious and jealous of her step sister Nimra and her mother. We see how Yashma has been treating Nimra very harshly along with her sister Samreen, as both of them take out their anger and frustration on Nimra. So, where Nimra is the damsel in distress, Shiza is the one getting her in all that distress and Yashma Gill has perfectly captured that. She has been doing justice to her screen time so far in the drama, and we are excited to see how this story would further develop.

From what we know so far, this is going to be a love triangle between Shiza, Nimra, and Basit – and it can be seen that Basit is interested in Nimra, so Yashma Gill would be the one breaking these two apart. Although it has been the first few episodes, Yashma Gill has managed to get into the shoes of her character and perform her character so flawlessly that it has bowled us all over. With her being incredibly talented and having a knack to pull of versatile characters with a charm – she is once again making us hate her character with a charming ease.

She has managed to nail her scenes with both Kinza Hashmi and Shahood Alvi – and watching her outdo herself in front of an ensemble cast makes you realize how far the actress has come – and how much talent she has. More often than not, actresses are capable of carrying the entire plot on their shoulders and Yashma Gill is one actress who can do it all. From comedy to drama, the versatile actress brilliantly delivers powerful performances. This time around, she continues to dazzle audiences with her versatility through three on-air dramas only currently. Yashma Gill is not a name that is new to negative roles – but there is not a single character she has played which is not strikingly to her other roles.

For now, we are excited to see where the story would head next!

The article has been written and contribute by Laiba Mir who is a freelance journalist. She can be reached at laibamir@gmail.com and Tweets at @LaibaMir