Renee Sen’s debut film ‘Suttabaazi’ screened at Bandra Film Festival

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen made her acting debut in January this year with Kabeer Khurana’s short film Suttabaazi.

The film will now be screened at the Bandra Film Festivals (BFF) YouTube Channel on June 2, 2021.

The 14-minute short film will be showcased under the ‘Quirky’ category. Suttabaazi revolves around a 19-year-old social media star stuck at home with online classes and nagging parents in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The only respite is Diya’s newly acquired habit of smoking on the sly. Apart from Renee Sen, the film also stars Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra.

Talking about her debut film and BFF, Renee Sen said, “I am so happy with all the love this poignant short film has received. We shot this during the last lockdown, I am glad to see so many platforms acknowledging our hard work and showcasing the film. Bandra Film Festival is said to have a good line-up of films and I feel humbled to be a part of this film festival. Suttabaazi will always be special to me, I enjoyed every bit of playing Diya. The film has taught me a lot, both at personal and professional levels. No matter what the situation is – whether it’s a good day or there are mess-ups on the set — I have to be able to give the perfect shot, it has made me a lot more goal-oriented. Working on this film has been very fulfilling. I am very happy it happened.”

Apart from Suttabaazi, June 2 lineup also includes two more fabulous films.

‘A Decent Arrangement’ a contemporary hidden gem of comedic drama that explores the complexities of ethnic identity and the choices brought about by the shrinking globe starring Shabana Azmi, Adhir Bhat, Diksha Basu, Navneet Nishan and Adam Laupus directed by Sarovar Banka, and Fried Fish, Chicken Soup And A Premiere Show an off beaten film – set in Manipur, a conflict region on the remote India- Burma border, this film journeys across a century to paint a portrait of a cinema and its citizens directed by Mamta Murthy.