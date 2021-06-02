Vidya starrer ‘Sherni’ trailer packs a powerful punch as a forest officer

Talented B-Towner Vidya Balan’s much-awaited Sherni trailer has released.

Produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, this Amazon Original Movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar, of ‘Newton’ fame.

Vidya Balan’s ‘Sherni’ will premiere on June 18, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Vidya Balan plays an upright Forest officer – who powers through the brutal beasts of social barrier set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department. The trailer showcases the lead actress’s journey, set in a world full of quirky yet relatable characters, as she navigates through her marriage with her rather unusual job, all this while trying to resolve the man-animal conflict.

The film also has an eclectic mix of actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Sharing her excitement on the trailer launch, the versatile actress Vidya Balan said, “Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also, the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways.”

“Sherni is an intricately-layered story, exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals. Vidya Balan plays a mid-level forest officer who despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment. Working with her, the amazing ensemble cast, and the uber-talented crew has been an incredible experience for me. I hope that releasing Sherni on Amazon Prime Video will help this story reach a wide and diverse audience both in India and across the world”, said director Amit Masurkar.