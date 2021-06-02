R Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi got drunk for a scene in ‘3 Idiots’

Even after a decade, Rajkumar Hirani directorial ‘3 Idiots,’ starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, remains one of the best friendship dramas of Bollywood.

Recently on the occasion of Madhavan’s 51st birthday, Sharman revisited the 3 Idiots scene, where the three friends get drunk before Aamir goes to confess his love to Pia.

Sharman, who played the character of Raju Rastogi in 3 Idiots, told ETimes, “I especially remember the one scene where Aamir, Maddy and I were drunk and cursing Boman Irani’s character in the film. Aamir suggested that we drink and perform. Aamir and I were on time to start drinking but Maddy had some work and reached a little late. Aamir told him to catch up with us. Madhavan is not much of a drinker but in order to catch up with us, he had a few drinks too fast. By the time we were ready for the scene, we were a little too high, but Maddy was even more so. He performed the scene brilliantly!”

Sharman further called Madhavan a ‘lovable guy.’ He added, ‘Not often do you get to see Madhavan like that because he rarely gets drunk. That scene is a really memorable one for us. After the release of the film, Rajkumar Hirani sir, Maddy and I went on a trip to Aruba and it was absolutely fantastic’

Sharman further called Madhavan a “lovable guy”. He added, “Not often do you get to see Madhavan like that because he rarely gets drunk. That scene is a really memorable one for us. After the release of the film, Rajkumar Hirani sir, Maddy and I went on a trip to Aruba and it was absolutely fantastic. Maddy is a very lovable guy; he is very pleasant with everyone. On that trip, we shared a lot of things.”

3 Idiots is a coming-of-age film based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller Five Point Someone. While Aamir Khan played Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad aka Rancho, Madhavan portrayed Farhan Qureshi.

Before 3 Idiots, Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman had shared screen space in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti.