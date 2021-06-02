Bhagyashree demonstrates pain management exercises for arthritis patients

Living with arthritis can be difficult. Those who have this condition will know of its debilitating impact and the lifelong struggle of dealing with pain, with having movements hindered.

Arthritis is basically an inflammation in one or more joints. It causes pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints and the surrounding tissues, which usually worsen with age. The two most common types are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Actor Bhagyashree recently shared a video on Instagram, detailing some of the exercises which can help with pain management. In the caption, she wrote: “Arthritis can ring a note of worry and tension. Pain management on a daily basis can become a task and a scare. These simple exercises done thrice every day can delay further deterioration of the joints, slow the process of degeneration and assist pain management to a great level. Do them if you are in need, forward them to your family and friends.”