PSX joins World Federation of Exchanges

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has joined the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), a global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses.

Making an announcement on its official Twitter handle, PSX said, “In a first for the exchange, PSX joins the premium league of international exchanges. Pakistan Stock Exchange joins the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses”. This is a leap forward for PSX as it joins the select group of international exchanges where it will now have a voice on the global platform of WFE, PSX added.