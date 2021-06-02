Exports increase 14pc to $22.56 billion: Dawood

Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that exports from Pakistan during July-May 2021 period increased by 14 percent to $22.563 billion as compared to $19.801 billion in the corresponding period of the last financial year. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Dawood said, “MOC (Ministry of Commerce) is pleased to share that according to provisional figures, our exports during Jul-May 2021 increased by 14% to $22.563 billion as compared to $19.801 billion in Jul-May 2020.” He said that there has been an increase of $2.762 billion and the credit goes to exporters for maintaining the momentum of Pakistan’s exports during a year marred by contraction and uncertainty in major markets. He said that on a month-on-month comparison with last year, in May 2021 the exports increased by 18.7 percent to $1.657 billion as compared to $1.396 billion in May 2020. He further said, “The dip in exports to below $2 billion mark is because of extended Eid-ul-Fitr holidays which was done to curtail the spread of Covid during Eid time.”













