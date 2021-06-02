Asad foresees 6pc economic growth next year

Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar has said that the country is poised to achieve 5 percent economic growth this year and 6 percent next year.

Asad Umar said this while addressing a zoom meeting with all chambers of commerce & industry of the country to discuss the mechanism for setting up vaccination centres (VCs) in the premises of chambers, associations and industrial areas to increase the vaccination of business community, their employees and families in order to control the spread of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and lift restrictions on businesses. Presidents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta chambers of commerce and industry physically attended the meeting.

The NCOC head said that the government wants to set up VCs in the premises of trade bodies to increase vaccination drive across the country in collaboration with the private sector. He shared the plan of setting up VCs with the participants and sought their cooperation for its early execution.

He said that every trade body should nominate a focal person to work with the concerned district health office and district coordination office for setting up VCs. He said that the government would arrange the supply and distribution of vaccines at VCs and these VCs would be connected with the NADRA system for updating the vaccination database.