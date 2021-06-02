Agricultural machinery, inputs worth $73.5 million imported in 10 months

Agricultural machinery and inputs worth $73.5 million were imported during 10 months of the current financial year as compared to the imports of $79.728 million in the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2020-21 import of agricultural machinery and imports decreased by 7.28 percent as compared to the imports of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, during the period under review agricultural chemicals including fertilizers, pesticides, plastics materials and medicinal products worth $7.256 billion imported in order to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared to the imports of the same period last year.

The import of above-mentioned commodities into the country stood at $6.196 billion during the first ten months of last financial year, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the last 10 months of the current financial year imports of agricultural chemicals into the country recorded about 17.10 percent growth as compared to the imports of the same period of last year.

About 1,298,820 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured valuing $457.938 million were also imported during the period under review as compared to the imports of 1,519,626 metric tons valuing $513.959 million in the same period of last year.

In order to enhance output of the agriculture sector during the current season, an amount of $152.310 million was spent on the import of 32,561 metric tons of insecticides as against the import of insecticides valuing $130.679 during the same period of last year.