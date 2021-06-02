Surgical goods exports increase 14.22%

Surgical goods and medical instruments exports during the first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 14.22 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Surgical goods and Medical instruments worth US $ 360,052 thousand exported as compared to US $ 315,224 thousand in the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of cutlery increased by 38.73 per cent, worth US $ 99,778 thousand, as compared to the exports of US $ 71,923 thousand in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, onyx manufactured exports increased by 36.53 per cent, worth US $ 4,784 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 3,504 thousand in the same period of last year.