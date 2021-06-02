Hundred hero Conway puts New Zealand on top against England

LONDON: Devon Conway became just the sixth batsman to score a hundred on Test debut at Lord’s to leave New Zealand well-placed at stumps on the first day of their series opener against England. The South Africa-born opener batted for the whole of Wednesday’s play, with his 136 not out the cornerstone of New Zealand’s 246-3 in a match that marks the return of spectators to international cricket in England after a 2020 season played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Together with fellow left-hander Henry Nicholls (46 not out), Conway shared an unbroken stand of 132 after the tourists were in trouble at 114-3 on the first day of this two-match series. On a day for debutants, Ollie Robinson marked his entry into Test cricket by leading England’s attack with 2-50 in 16 overs.

England, in the absence of the injured Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, opted for an attack built on four right-arm quick bowlers and no specialist spinner after Jack Leach was omitted from their XI. The only real variety came when England captain Joe Root bowled his occasional off-breaks. Root, however, did come close to having Conway stumped by wicketkeeper James Bracey, one of two England debutants along with Robinson, on 117. But replays confirmed Conway had dragged his foot back in time.

Conway was thrust into the action immediately after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss in what was the Black Caps’ first match at Lord’s since an agonising ‘Super Over’ loss to England in the 2019 World Cup final. But while Williamson and fellow senior batsman Ross Taylor both fell cheaply, the 29-year-old Conway pressed on to a 163-ball century, reaching the landmark with a flamboyant whipped legside four, his 11th boundary, off Robinson. Only five other batsmen had previously scored a Test debut hundred at Lord’s, with Conway the first New Zealand international to achieve the feat.