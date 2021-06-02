Election Games

That the Sharif camp is fast losing its iron-clad unity — making it appear little more than a house of cards just one kick away from tumbling down — could not be clearer. Even before prevailing power dynamics were rattled to the core by the clash of the two titans, rumours of a growing rift between the brothers were the talk of the town. For Shehbaz Sharif did not subscribe to the hawkish narrative peddled by his elder brother. After all, the former prime minister wants to go for the jugular, bringing down the entire miltablishment. By contrast, Shehbaz’s tone is markedly different. Remarkably reconciliatory towards all forces, he has been seen making up for his brother’s intermittent stream of abuse.

This apparent inclination towards a civil-military equilibrium likely explains his proposal of a “grand dialogue” with all stakeholders. With a large number of PML-N leaders behind him, Shehbaz wishes to convince his Quaid to seek the establishment’s blessings. Quite surprisingly, there are even talks of Senior Sharif coming on board, for he, too, is well aware that the next elections lie just around the corner.

No matter how spot-on the ex-CM might be about the need to mend ties with the powers-that-be, such an exercise would be futile unless all quarters are welcomed with open arms. Whether the daddy-daughter duo likes it or not, that would include rolling out the red carpet for the government. Any hands shaken in its absence would be a non-starter, going down like a lead balloon. Swallowed pride aside, how would the key PML-N leadership let go of its obsession over court cases? Since Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly told of his resolve to not succumb to any NRO demands, questions about the fate of this interlocution are coming fast and furiously.

Among the hullabaloo over cracks appearing in the well-guarded Jati Umra fortress, some rumour mills have been churning out the prospect of a possible under-the-table powwow. Shehbaz’s whirlwind contacts with opposition parties are hard to look past. The seeming success of his brand of politics does suggest that the dethroned king is advancing his agenda through his younger brother. Though Maryam refuses to step back into the shadows, there’s no denying the lowered anti-establishment rhetoric. No more are the Lahori Lions talking about taking down the citadel. Ergo, a shift is clearly underway!

But for any such fence-mending to succeed, there is an undeniable need to catch the right train. After all, the PML-N standing poles apart from the ruling PTI was generally expected. The two arch-rivals making up for whatever strategic goal would be akin to talking pie in the sky. Yet, the party has to be on the same page as the establishment. Whilst the Nawaz clan is obviously seeking respite for the next race, those who matter are still judging the room. Not long ago, there were speculations about the PPP being handpicked to clinch the hot seat. Now, Shehbaz appears to be the eleventh player for the ongoing innings. Since there is still a long way to go before the next polls, who knows who would be next to jump in the ring. It remains to be seen how this confusing charade will unravel, but the writing on the wall is clear: the election games have begun! *