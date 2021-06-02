Financial year 2021-22 to be celebrated as ‘Year of Police Stations’

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday said that according to the vision of the Punjab government, protection of life and property of the citizens and easy provision of policing related facilities to them is the top priority of Punjab Police therefore all developmental funds of fiscal year 2021-2022 should be allocated for improving working of police station, construction and development projects.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the Police Executive Board at the Central Police Office.

The police chief during the meeting deliberated over giving timely promotions of police officers and personnel and other professional matters including celebrating the financial year 2021-22 as “Year of Police Station”.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that in the next financial year, all the development funds of the police should be directed towards the early completion of the ongoing projects for the construction and development of police stations while the process of upgrading of police stations into specail initiative police stations should be completed under personal supervision of officers as soon as possible.

He further said that in the light of feedback from the citizens, the ongoing efforts to improve the service delivery should be intensified so that the citizens could also benefit from the modern policing facilities.

He ephasised that according to the merit of the subordinate staff, timely promotion is the responsibility of the senior officers, therefore the process of promotion of officers and personnel with merit, seniority and good professional record should be continued uninterruptedly in all the districts so that the morale of the police as frontline force should be higher and they may continue to perform their duty of service and safety of the people by performing their professional duties in a better manner.

The IGP noted that the police station has the status of a basic unit in the police department and steps would be taken on priority basis to improve the working and dignity of this basic unit. He further said that besides providing resources and facilities in police stations, politeness in police attitudes is also a need of the hour.

Therefore, police officers and personnel should behave in a polite and supportive manner with the citizens while on duty and if there is an incident of mistreatment of citizens in the field, those responsible will have no right to stay in the field. He further said that according to merit and seniority, departmental promotion of officers and personnel is the basic right of every officer and official so departmental promotion boards should be held on regular basis in all districts of the province. Moreover, Letters of displeasure should be sent to the officers who wrote ACR of subordinate staff with delay. He directed the officers to review the progress made on all the summaries sent by the police department to other government departments and the objections raised should be removed as soon as possible and sent back to the concerned officers where necessary talk to them and ensure that these summaries are approved without delay.