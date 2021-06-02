SC summons Khursheed Shah’s both wives, son in bail case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned former Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and leader of Pakistan People Party Syed Khursheed Shah’s two wives and son Farrukh Shah in bail case on Thursday.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the post-arrest bail plea filed by Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Khursheed Shah said that nothing was found in an earlier inquiry against Khursheed Shah. The National Accountability Bureau should have sought permission from the court for re-inquiry, he added.

Justice Tariq Masood said that unfortunately, the change of government had led to a shift in the attitude of the NAB. In many cases, the NAB has even refused to file appeals, he added. He said that NAB always filed appeals against revenue officers (Patwaris) but did not file appeals against influential people. He said that bail in NAB cases could only be on hardship cases.

The counsel said that the NAB did not disclose the method of asset pricing. Justice Sardar Tariq asked how the trial would take place if the court wrote details in the bail petition. The counsel said that his client was accused of misuse of power.

Justice Tariq said that the trial court itself could frame charges if the facts came to light.

The counsel said that there was a gap between the NAB’s disclosure of income and expenditure. Justice Tariq said that the mentioned plots were allotted as school land from 1980 to 2011. The school land was converted into residential plots in 2011 and Khursheed Shah bought the plots in 2012, he added.

The counsel said that the sale and purchase of plots and other matters were done according to the law. The NAB multiplied the value of Khurshid Shah’s assets, he added.