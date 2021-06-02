No student will be awarded grades without exams, says Shafqat Mehmood



Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood reiterated that no student will be awarded grades or promoted to the next class without taking examinations.

He said, “If we do not conduct the exams, then students will not even employ minimum efforts to study,” during a press conference in Islamabad.

The press conference was held after a meeting of provincial education ministers and officials from the education departments, according to the ministry of education.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) during the pandemic. He said that the IPEMC played an active role during the pandemic may it be closing or opening of schools and conducting exams.