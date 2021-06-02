Ahsan Khan defends Ghana Ali Raza over her marriage

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali Raza has been trolled mercilessly due to her marriage to Umair Gulzar, an already married man with children.



She has been labeled as ‘home-wrecker’ and the couple has received criticism over her husband’s weight.



The trolling got so uncontrollable that Ghana was eventually forced to respond as one commentator congratulated her then asked her if her husband is expecting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA ALI RAZA👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

Ghana responded with: “No honey your brain probably is”.



Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan came to Ghana’s defense by writing, “What a shameful comment for Ghana Ali and her husband. All the love and respect for both of you dear, stay blessed!”

Labelling women as ‘home-wreckers’ is a sexist term and commenting on other people’s weight while sitting behind a screen is an act of cowardice.



