Shafqat Mehmmod recovers from Covid-19, resumes work

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has recovered from Covid 19 and resumed work.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said: “By the grace of Allah I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination . Clearly vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease.”

Meanwhile, Shafqat Mahmood will chair the inter-provincial education ministers conference on Wednesday(today) to take decision about reopening of educational institutions in the wake of current situation of the pandemic.

The meeting has been summoned to take a final decision regarding matric and intermediate examinations in the country in view of the current situation of the pandemic