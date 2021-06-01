Nation has rejected ‘photoshopped’ economic growth figures: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that making tall claims is the habit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, the PPP chief said that the poverty ratio in Pakistan is proving wrong the claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government regarding economic growth. “The nation has already rejected the ‘photoshopped’ economic development of Pakistan,” he added.

Bilawal also expressed concerns over the diminishing agriculture in the country. Calling out Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ‘unfair’ distribution of water to crucial areas of Sindh, he pointed out that the ruling party is entirely responsible for placing Pakistan’s agriculture at stake. “While other politicians are in denial regarding Pakistan’s future, the impact caused by the downfall of crops has painted a clear picture of the harsh conditions that will befall the country soon,” he added.

The PPP chairman revealed that the nation has never faced such an acute water crisis in the past 60 years. He also warned against the dire effects this ‘preferential distribution’ of water can lead to, including an irreversible bump in poverty and inflation. “The cotton crops of the country have already declined according to the statistics. Shockingly, the prime minister and his government are unable to realize the thousands of lives that will be affected since those living in rural areas are highly dependent on crop generation,” he further said. “Who will provide them with food, water, and their daily necessities?” he questioned. “We will not remain, mum, while countless of our people die of malnutrition!”

The PPP chairman also expressed his disbelief over the exaggerated corruption statistics presented by the government. “Imran Khan has been delivering false facts since the day he assumed power. The nation is well aware of his U-turns and overstatement of reality – especially when it comes to complimenting his government,” he said. “And now he is making claims of economic growth. If the economy was growing, why have thousands of people been rendered jobless? Why are people sleeping with empty stomachs? The PM is answerable to the suffering he is endowing upon the citizens of Pakistan.”

Bilawal further highlighted that the poverty rate is over 21%, and these numbers do not show any economic growth. “If the economic growth rate has increased, why is PTI cutting the budget of higher education institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?” he inquired. “You cannot photoshop reality!”

He further stated that the international community estimates the poverty rate at 40%. This is an extremely alarming situation that can lead to catastrophic inflation. “Imran Khan’s must leave office if we want to eliminate inflation, unemployment, and corruption from the country. Enough is enough. We can no longer risk the future of Pakistan.”