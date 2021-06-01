Tajik president due today to enhance trade

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is paying a two-day visit to Pakistan from today (Wednesday) to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including economic, trade, investment, energy, security, defence and regional connectivity.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday confirmed the Tajikistan president’s visit in a statement. “At the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President of Tajikistan, H.E. Emomali Rahmon, will pay a two-day visit to Pakistan on 2-3 June 2021,” he said.

“He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation,” he said. During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon are to lead their respective sides in delegation-level talks. The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity, the FO spokesperson added.

A number of agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet President Dr Arif Alvi, said the spokesperson.

The Tajik president’s last bilateral visit was in November 2015. In the multilateral context, President Rahmon visited Pakistan for the 13th ECO Summit held in Islamabad in March 2017. His forthcoming visit will reinforce the efforts of both sides to forge a long-term, multidimensional relationship. President Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994. “Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonality of faith, shared history and cultural affinities,” the foreign office’s statement maintained. It added that the ties were “characterised by mutual respect, shared perceptions and a common desire to promote peace, stability and development in the region.”

The communique further stated that Tajikistan is important within the context of Pakistan’s vision for closer ties and enhanced cooperation with Central Asia. “The vision emphasises forging deeper trade, investment, energy, security and people-to-people links. The two countries share common views on major regional and international issues and cooperate closely at various multilateral fora,” the statement added. “Tajikistan is the current chair of SCO. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Dushanbe in March 2021 to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP), followed by his bilateral visit to Tajikistan.”