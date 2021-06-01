Pakistan flays use of Islamabad hospital image by Israeli politician

The Foreign Office on Tuesday took ‘serious exception’ to use of Shifa Hospital’s image by an Israeli politician to portray it as a Hamas base.

Israeli far-right politician and former war minister Naftali Bennett had shared a video on May 20 in which Shifa Hospital in Islamabad was portrayed as the ‘largest medical complex in Gaza’ and a headquarter from where Hamas was ‘conducting terror actions against Israel’. “We have seen the statement by Israel’s former war minister and we believe that it is casual misjudgment at best, and deliberate misrepresentation at worst,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said. “We also take serious exception to the fact that a Pakistani building was misquoted in the statement,” he added.