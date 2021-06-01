Punjab inoculates 3,512,454 with anti Covid-19 vaccine so far

The coronavirus vaccine campaign has been successfully ongoing at 356 vaccination centres across the province where more than 4,143,196 citizens have been vaccinated so far.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday, as many as 167,230 citizens got vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Punjab Health Department has administered the first dose of vaccine to 375,676 healthcare workers, while 235,132 healthcare workers have been administered 2nd dose of the vaccine also. So far, 2,745,491 citizens above the age of 30 years got the first dose of vaccine, while 766,963 citizens got vaccinated with the 2nd dose too. Altogether, 3,512,454 citizens and 610,808 healthcare workers have been administered the vaccine so far,according to figures shared by health authorities.

Currently, vaccination of those above 30 years old is ongoing, while registration for the vaccination of age groups 19-30 years was also started.

The citizens can register by sending their CNIC to 1166 through sms and contact the vaccination centres on receiving confirmation messages with code. Citizens can contact 1033 for more information.

As many as 424 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday, while the pandemic claimed 40 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 10,039. As many as 311,649 patients have recovered so far in the province altogether.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 340,110. P&SHD confirmed that 165 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 0 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura,9 in Nankana Sahib,47 in Rawalpindi,15 in Attock, 2 in Jhelum, 0 in Chakwal,12 in Gujranwala,3 in Hafizabad,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,5 in Sialkot,0 in Narowal,2 in Gujrat,39 in Faisalabad,3 in Toba Tek Singh,0 in Chiniot,3 in Jhang,5 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali ,3 in Khoshab,5 in Bhakkar, 27 in Multan, 2 in Vehari,5 in Khanewal,0 in Lodhran,2 in Muzaffargarh,11 in Dera Ghazi Khan,0 in Layyah,0 in Rajanpur,23 in Rahimyar Khan,11 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Okara,3 in Pakpattan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news. The Punjab health department conducted 5,167,410 tests for COVID-19 so far.

It has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.