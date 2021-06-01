LHC bench hearing Kh Asif’s bail plea dissolved

A Lahore High Court (LHC) bench, assigned hearing of a bail petition of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case, was dissolved on Tuesday. The dissolution happened after a member of the bench, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, recused himself from hearing the petition. The bench referred the petition to LHC chief justice with a request for fixing it before another bench. The bench consisted of Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural. Kh Asif had filed a petition, stating that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against him on the charges of amassing assets beyond means and money laundering. He submitted that all allegations were baseless. He pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail. NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999, and Section 3 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act. It was alleged that the assets of Kh Asif had increased substantially, which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also stated that Kh Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm, but he failed to present any solid evidence during investigations. The bureau also alleged that Kh Asif was running a benami company.













