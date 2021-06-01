IRSA calls for water inspectors posting at barrages, headworks

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has issued instructions for posting water inspectors at nine barrages and water headworks. Chairman IRSA, Rao Irshad Ali, has dispatched a letter to the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for an immediate posting of inspectors at the water works along the course of the river. IRSA has called for water inspectors appointment at Taunsa, Rasul, Maralla, Trimmu, Punjnad headworks and the Chashma Barrage in Punjab.

The IRSA chief has also directed for deployment of technical experts at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages in Sindh and stressed for the need of an effective monitoring system for distribution of the water resources.

The authority’s chairman has also directed the Ministry of Water Resources to address the differences among provinces over distribution of the river water.

“Technical experts should be posted for transparent distribution of the water resources”.

“The National Assembly’s water resources committee had directed for making the water distribution transparent”, chairman IRSA said.