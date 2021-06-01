Turkish citizen invokes jurisdiction of Hyderabad court for son’s custody

While adjudicating over a plea of a Turkish father who claimed that his Pakistani wife holding Japanese citizenship has detained their infant baby in connivance with her relatives, an additional district and sessions judge on Tuesday ensured presence of the child in the court.

A Turk national Deniz Kizmaz who is running a business in Japan got married with a Pakistani lady holding Japanese citizenship in Japan a few years ago. As a result of the wedlock two daughters and a baby boy were born. The baby boy was born on March 22, 2021 at Hyderabad.

It is pertinent to mention that both the husband and wife have signed a separation deed in Japan before birth of the baby boy under free consent but under the Pakistani law, they are still wife and husband.

Appearing before the court on Saturday last, the petitioner’s counsels Advocate High Court Sharafat Ali Chaudhry and Umer Sajjad Chaven apprised the judge that two minor daughters who were born at Istanbul, Turkey, are now residing under the care and guardianship and custody of the petitioner (father); whereas the youngest minor son, who was born at Hyderabad, Pakistan, is in illegal custody of relatives of their client’s wife.

The counsels contended before the court saying as their client has been left with no other option except to invoke the jurisdiction of the court for redressal of grievance and recovery of the minor detainee from the illegal and improper custody of the Respondents. The counsels sought court’s directives for recovery of the minor from illegal and improper custody of the Deniz Kizmaz’ wife’s relatives through local police.