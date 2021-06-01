Role of religious scholars in confronting menace of fanaticism laudable: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is fully focused on the welfare of the people and pointed out that no opponent is ever victimized.

He was talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil who called on him at his office on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest. Tariq Jamil prayed for the successes of CM Usman Buzdar and appreciated the steps taken for ailing humanity. Inner satisfaction lies in serving humanity, he said. Usman Buzdar said that serving the ailing humanity is a mission of the government and the scope of rescue 1122 was being expanded to the tehsil level. Meanwhile, the launch of the air ambulance is under consideration and I yearn to give it a practical shape soon, he continued. He said that this service will help to timely rescue the people during incidents of fire, floods and natural calamities. The chief minister said that the cooperation of the religious scholars, during the corona pandemic, is appreciable and the government also acknowledges it as they have guided the government on every occasion. Meanwhile, the role played by the religious scholars in intellectually confronting the menace of fanaticism is praiseworthy, he concluded.