Court indicts former MD STDC in corruption case

An accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday indicted Roshan Ali Kanasro, a former managing director of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) in a corruption case. The main accused Roshan Kanasro along with other co-accused appeared before the NAB court. The accused including Kanasro and others were indicted by the court after two years. Refusing to accept the charge sheet in the STDC corruption case, the accused pleaded innocent before the court. Later, the court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce the witnesses before the court and adjourned the hearing until June 14.

The NAB had filed a reference against the former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) pertaining to alleged corruption worth Rs 175 million. Earlier, the Sindh High Court had rejected the pre-arrest bail of Roshan Ali Kanasro.

A bench of the Supreme Court had also rejected the bail application, after which the Secretariat Islamabad police took him into custody from the court premises.