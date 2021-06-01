SHC orders SALU to hold three-year deferred exams

The Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench, on Tuesday directed Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) to conduct the examinations of law students, which have been delayed for the last three years, in phase-wise manner.

The court issued directives in response to a plea of law students of the university who contended that the university has failed to take law examinations for the last three years. The Registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University was present in the court. Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar raised the question as to why exams had not been held for the last three years. Responding to the court’s query, the registrar submitted that the papers were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic situation exists for one year, but the papers have not been taken for the last three years,” the Justice remarked. “You have put the future of hundreds of students at stake,” Justice Gorar said. “The university should arrange exams twice or three times in a year to complete the students degree course within five years,” the bench ruled. The court also ordered the registrar to submit the exam schedule within two hours. In the last hearing the court had issued warrants for the arrest of the university’s registrar and ordered his production in court for ignoring the court orders. During last proceedings, the students’ counsel said that despite orders, the registrar did not appear before the court. All the law colleges affiliated with the university had been closed for the past three years and the university had failed to implement the court’s orders, putting at risk the future of hundreds of students.