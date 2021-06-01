Cryptos continue gaining with bitcoin nears $37,000

Crypto market continued recovery on Tuesday with bitcoin up more than 8 percent since Monday, with ethereum and Cardano seeing even bigger price gains.

The combined value of all cryptocurrencies rose 2.6 percent to $1.699 trillion.

As of 1405 GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 0.51 percent to reach $36,997. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $692 billion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) gained 3.56 percent to reach $2,627. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $305 billion.

Similarly, XRP gained 2.36 percent to reach $1.03. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $102 billion after this increase.

Furthermore, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.73 with a 4.28 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $55.4 billion with this increase.

Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) gained 4.52 percent to reach $0.323. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $41.8 billion.