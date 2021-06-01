Tarin for completing NPPMCL privatisation at earliest

Shaukat-TarinFinance Minister Shaukat Tarin has expressed resolve to complete the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) at the earliest. Chairing a meeting to review the progress on the NPPMCL privatisation on Tuesday, the finance minister assured the Privatisation Commission and other stakeholders of his full support in resolving technical issues related to the transaction. All the participants of the meeting shared their input on various issues related to the transaction and briefed the finance minister on the progress achieved since the last meeting on the subject. The meeting was attended by Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, and secretaries of finance, power, petroleum and privatisation.













