Annual inflation eases to 10.9pc YoY in May

The annual inflation rate slightly eased to 10.9 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 11.1 percent in April.

The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation remained at 8.2 percent in May 2020, according to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

According to the BPS, on a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.1 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.0 percent in April 2021 and an increase of 0.3 percent in May 2020.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 10.8 percent on a year-on-year basis in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 11.0 percent in the previous month and 7.3 percent in May 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3 percent in May 2020.

Likewise, the CPI inflation Rural increased by 10.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 11.3 percent in the previous month and 9.7 percent in May 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.03 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in April 2021 and an increase of 0.3 percent in May 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 19.7 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 21.3 percent a month earlier and an increase of 11.0 percent in May 2020. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.2 percent in May 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 19.4 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 16.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 1.5 percent in May 2020.

The WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 0.3 percent in May 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.4 percent a month earlier and a decrease of 2.1 percent in May 2020, according to the PBS.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased by 6.8 percent on YoY basis in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.0 percent in the previous month and 6.3 percent in May 2020. On the MoM basis, it increased by 0.2 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.4 percent in May 2020.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.6 percent on YoY basis in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.7 percent in the previous month and 8.4 percent in May 2020. On the MoM basis, it increased by 0.3 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.7 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.4 percent in May 2020.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased by 10.0 percent on YoY basis in May 2021 as compared to 9.8 percent in the previous month and 6.7 percent in May 2020. On the MoM basis, it increased by 0.2 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.4 percent in May 2020.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased by 10.3 percent on YoY basis in May 2021 as compared to 10.6 percent in the previous month and by 8.9 percent in May 2020. On the MoM basis, it increased by 0.4 percent in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.5 percent in May 2020.

The items whose prices increased on MoM basis included chicken (16.87%), fruits (10.54%), wheat flour (9.75%), mustard oil (5.15%), meat (4.68%), sugar (2.57%), gur (1.99%), rice (1.42%), personal effects (1.80%), motor vehicle accessories (1.08%), washing soap (0.91%) and drugs & medicines (0.81%).

The items whose prices decreased on MoM basis included tomatoes (46.64%), vegetables (18.84%), onions (13.15%), eggs (11.58%), pulse Mash (1.37%), pulse gram (1.33%), pulse Moong (1.27%), wheat (1.16%), pulse Masoor (1.12%), liquefied hydrocarbons (10.72%) and electricity charges (5.61%). The items whose prices increased on YoY basis included chicken (59.57%), eggs (54.96%), mustard oil (30.75%), wheat (29.90%), wheat flour (28.54%), condiments and spices (26.71%), vegetable ghee (22.1%), sugar (21.62%), cooking oil (20.62%), bakery and confectionary (16.81%), milk (15.41%), meat (14.15%), vegetables (12.53%), motor fuel (25.43%), electricity charges (21.83%), footware (16.27%), cleaning and laundering (13.45%), hosiery (12.55%), clinic fee (12.45%), woollen garments (12.08%), cotton cloth (12.07%) and drugs & medicines (10.76%).

The items whose prices decreased on YoY basis included onions (31.52%), pulse Moong (17.22%), potatoes (15.59%), pulse Masoor (7.09%), Besan (1.92%), and liquefied hydrocarbons (1.97%).