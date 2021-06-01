Dawood for brand development as Kroger Co embraces Pakistani food items

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that his vision is to promote ‘’Made in Pakistan’’ around the world.

The advisor said this on Tuesday while sharing that Kroger Co – the third largest retail store chain of the USA – has added Pakistani food products to their outlets in the United States.

“In order to further enhance our exports, we have to pay attention to our own brand development. Our local brands still need to do a lot for recognition in the international market hence more effort is required from our exporters,” said Dawood. He said that although potential is there, yet there is need to focus more on the branding side in order to get the desired results and make a place in the competitive market.

He said that the presence of Pakistani food brands in the retail store giant is an encouraging step that would encourage exporters to pay attention to develop brands. He added that an alternative strategy is to acquire a foreign brand and further develop that brand.

“Both systems have their merits, so our exporters are urged to pay attention to the process which is more long-term and ultimately more rewarding,” he said. He thanked the president of Kroger Co and Category Manager Stephanie Turner and appreciated the efforts of Business International Group US and Consulate General of Pakistan New York in getting Pakistani products on shelves in a giant retail store.

He also appreciated Shan Foods for making major headways in the international market. He also acknowledged the efforts made by the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and urged them to provide maximum facilitation to Pakistani exporters and investors.

The Kroger is the third largest retail store chain in the USA having over 2,700 stores and annual turnover of over $122 billion. This addition of Pakistani items will provide the ‘Made in Pakistan’ branding a boost and confidence to compete at the international level.

Recently, the US e-commerce giant Amazon decided to add Pakistan to its approved Seller’ List, which is a great opportunity for Pakistani youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs.