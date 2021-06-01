Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, June 02, 2021


USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 10 months

APP

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of the Pakistani products during the first ten months of financial year (2020-21), followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the USA during July-April (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 4019.722 million against the exports of US $ 3368.090 million during July-April (2019-20), showing growth of 19.34 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $ 1691.314 million against the exports of US $ 1386.999 million last year, showing an increase of 21.94 percent.

China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US $ 1640.629 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1411.004 million during last year, showing growth of 16.27 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US $ 1245.122 million against US $1116.232 million during last year, showing increase of 11.54 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US $ 1215.939 million against US $ 1377.287 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-April (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at US $922.819 million against US $850.421 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US $ 828.727 million against US $809.685 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $629.917 million against the exports of US $ 642.617 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 668.773 million against US $751.606 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $497.396 million against US $ 599.658 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $ 361.699 million against US $ 358.620 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US $ 401.643 million against US $ 388.610 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at US $218.069 million during the current year compared to US $240.196 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $253.928 million against US $ 231.242 million, to Poland US $ 247.839 million against US $ 218.654 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at US $ 216.939 million during the current year against US $ 170.321 million during last year.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 6.54 percent in ten months, from $19.703 billion to $20.992 billion, the SBP data showed.

Submit a Comment