Electric Fans exports increase by 41.47% in 10 months

Electric Fans exports during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 41.47 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Electric Fans worth US$ 25,462 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 17,998 thousand in the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Engineering goods increased by 23.58 percent, worth

US$ 182,194 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 147,430 thousand in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other electrical machinery exports increased by 26.84 percent, worth US$ 35,036 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 27,623 thousand in the same period of last year.

During the period under view Transport Equipment increased by 2.94 per cent, worth US$ 10,639 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 10,335 thousand in the same period of last year.