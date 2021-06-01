Inside the cosy hotel set amid epic scenery on Scotland’s remote west coast

Take a 20-minute drive from Oban and, just as the road becomes a single track, Castle Stalker appears on its own island in Loch Linnhe. Skirt around the loch, with the Morvern mountains looming beyond, until you reach the beautifully remote hamlet of Port Appin and the whitewashed Airds Hotel. Inside is pretty appealing too, with a cosy single-malt-minded bar, two lounges with log fires and sofas, and a restaurant. There are tables outside as well – the perfect spot for soaking up the views of Loch Linnhe and the mountains. Late spring also sees an onslaught of colour as this part of Scotland catches up with the rest of Britain: daffodils, cherry and apple blossom plus the vivid purples and pinks of rhododendrons. Despite epic scenery, walks are gentle here. Just past Airds, a wooded path runs by the side of the loch leading to Clach Thoull, a giant natural arch in the rockface. Carry on around the headland and you reach a small harbour with the popular Pierhouse restaurant.













