PSL 6 final likely to be on June 24, Pakistan to delay their England tour

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) VI is likely to face further delays after some issues have been raised by the department of health of Abu Dhabi against Indian broadcasters, who have been tasked to cover the event. According to reports, the issue relates to the number of days spent in isolation by the Indian broadcasters. Also, the announcement of the schedule relies on the clearance status of these Indian broadcasters. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are busy in trying to solve the issue however their efforts have not succeeded so far. The Indian broadcasters have also been kicked out of the hotel in Abu Dhabi and have been transferred to Dubai. The health department of Abu Dhabi informed the broadcasters that they could not stay there. The individuals were sent to Dubai, two days after arrival. The broadcasters are an integral part of the event. Without them, the whole event comes under jeopardy.

An important meeting between PCB officials and PSL franchises will also take place on Wednesday (today) in order to address the issue. According to reports, the Ministry of Health of Abu Dhabi is expected to take a decision regarding the Indian broadcasters by 2:00pm on Wednesday (today) about whether they will allow the 16-member crew to work from June 5 onwards or not. If the required permission is received, then the event can get underway from June 7. Three probable PSL schedules have been shared with the franchises: starting from June 7, 8 and 9 respectively.

The PCB has also decided to hold the final of the PSL on June 24. The national team will depart for England a day after the PSL final. The PCB has briefed the franchises on the plans for the tournament. The franchises have been informed that the national team will now depart for England on June 25 rather than June 23. The delay in the departure for England will allow the PCB to hold lesser double headers. The PSL is expected to end on June 24 rather than June 20. On the other hand, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will begin their training at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night. All players will complete their quarantine periods by Wednesday afternoon.