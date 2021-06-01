ICC 50-over World Cup to revert to 14 teams from 2027

LAHORE: The men’s Cricket World Cup will once again become a 14-team tournament in 2027 and 2031, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday. The changes were announced as the ICC, cricket’s global governing body, unveiled its global schedule of events from 2024-2031. Meanwhile the Champions Trophy, a ‘mini’ World Cup last staged in 2017, when Pakistan won in England, is to be revived as an eight-team event in 2025 and 2029. Only 10 teams contested the 2019 World Cup, won by hosts England, compared to 14 four years earlier. But a statement issued by the ICC board said: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will become a 14 team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20 team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.” Reducing the number of sides involved in the 2011 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to just 10 was a controversial decision by the ICC, with critics arguing it frustrated the global growth of the game. Officials defended the move at the time by saying a streamlined format reduced the risk of mismatches and was preferred by broadcasters.













