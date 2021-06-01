Saba Qamar recalls receiving Eidi from Irrfan Khan

Pakistani star Saba Qamar has had many big moments in her career, but according to Saba, working with Indian legend Irrfan Khan in 2017’s Hindi Medium was a dream come true for her and she even has a special memento from the time spent with him!

Sitting down to talk to host Vasay Chaudhry on his ARY Digital show Ghabrana Mana Hai, Saba was shown an old Instagram post of hers in which she is seen posing with some money in her hand with the caption, “Best eidi from the best co-actor.”

Saba then recalled that she was shooting for ‘Hindi Medium’ in Delhi when Eid came around. “It was the first time that I was away from home on Eid, and I told Irrfan that I want my Eidi and he gave me this,” she shared.

“I still have this note (money) with me” she added.

The Cheekh star also shared how she had always wished to work with Irrfan, saying, “I even said it once in an interview that if I ever get an offer to work in India, I would like to work with Irrfan Khan, and I was lucky enough that the first opportunity I got was with him.”

Irrfan’s untimely demise in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with a neuroendocrine tumor was met with an outpouring of grief from across the world.

Saba Qamar had also shared a note for her former co-star, writing, “Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. Such a brilliant actor, gone too soon.”