Abrarul Haq urges Pakistanis to help Palestinians

Pakistani singer, politician, social activist and chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Abrarul Haq has urged the people of Pakistan to come forward and help Palestinians.

While holding a press conference, Abrar said, “If I had to go from house to house to ask for donations for our Palestinian brothers, I am ready for this even. I will do my best to heal the wounds of the Palestinians.”

“Pharmaceutical companies must donate medicines for Gaza. We are sending tents, oil stoves, blankets, household necessities and medicines in the first consignment,” he added.

PRCS chairman further thanked president Arif Alvi for allowing us to take part in relief work for Palestinians.