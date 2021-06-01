Communication Department releases Rs 103 million for district Bajaur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that Rs 741.47 million were allocated for Communication Department district Bajaur of which Rs 103 million has been released for the fiscal year 2020-21.

In a written reply to the question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, the Communication Department said that Rs 21.3 million was spent so far.

Similarly, in a written reply to Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP’s question, the House that Communication Department had released funds for the renovation of public buildings in Peshawar every year.

The department informed that Rs 369,000 has released for fiscal year 2015-16 in which Rs 368 376 were spent. Similarly Rs 154,152,400 released in which Rs 152,296,063 were spent in 2016-17, Rs 325,162,800 released and spent Rs 318,325,682 in 2017-18, Rs 47,762,666,400 released in which spent Rs 466,568,278 in 2018-19 and released Rs 447,399,300 and spent Rs 43,4240,338 for fiscal year 2019-20.