Authorities are closing in on a suspect involved in the attack on journalist Asad Ali Toor: Sheikh Rashid

During a press conference, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed states that authorities are closing in on a suspect involved in the attack on journalist Asad Ali Toor. He said that he was confident that the truth would be uncovered soon.

He said that the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police are working together to find the culprit. He said that fingerprint tracing is being done and the CCTV footage has helped in the investigation.

“If we are unable to trace the three suspects involved, we will put out ads for them,” he said.

Rashid said that a person at the reception of the building told authorities that those men had visited the building earlier as well and that is why they were not stopped.

Moreover, he talked about the PDM on which he said that it has ‘fizzled out’. He said that the movement now consists of “only Fazlur Rehman and the PML-N”.

He also mentioned his successful visit to Kuwait which resulted in the gulf country agreeing to ‘immediately’ resume visas for Pakistanis.

“Some 425 doctors will leave for Kuwait this very week,” he said.

Rashid stated that Kuwait will also issue visas for the construction sector. He also mentioned that KSA is opening visas to 300,000 people of which 30% will be Pakistanis.