ECC meeting tomorrow to discuss reopening of Kohat Oil Depot

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet will discuss the matter pertaining to the re-opening of Kohat Oil Depot in its first meeting due on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will chair the meeting. The other important agendas for this meeting include:

Approval of Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) in favor of the government of AJ&K.

Approval of Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for “Strengthening of DHQ hospitals building capacity to respond to COVID-19/ any further pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under COVID-19 responsive and other natural calamities control programme. ”

Approval of Technical Supplementary Grant capacity enhancement of Civil Armed Forces under Western Zone Management.

Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs190million for the period with effect from January 1, 2020 to June 2020 on account of Internal Security Duty Allowance (ISDA) under head A-01299, demand no. 094 (ID-6811)

Request for provision of additional funds to clear the outstanding bills of various firms provided supplies/services to ICT police during law and order

Approval of Technical Supplementary Grant Rs204.149mn for payment of pending liabilities of Shuhadas in respect of Hqs Frontier Corps KP (North), Peshawar and Hqs Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Lahore during CFY 2020-21

Extension of Government of Pakistan guarantee in favour of National Bank of Pakistan for rescheduling of loan of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) for a further period of two years.