PM Imran Khan says fight against terror to continue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the assaults in Turbat and Quetta on Tuesday, in which four Frontier Corps (FC) members sacrificed their lives. The prime minister pledged to keep fighting terrorism.

Unknown terrorists targeted a FC post in Quetta, leading to an exchange of fire which continued for some time and resulted in casualties of four brave army personnel while six got injured in the crossfire. In the second incident, an FC vehicle was blown up with an improvised explosive device by terrorists at Turbat, leaving two FC soldiers injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, through his Twitter account, offered heartfelt condolences to the families of soldiers killed in two consecutive terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

Strongly condemn terrorist attacks against our soldiers in Balochistan last night, martyring 4 soldiers & injuring 8. My prayers & condolences go to the martyrs families. We will continue our fight ag these terrorists & will not allow them to sabotage peace & dev in Balochistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 1, 2021

“We strongly condemn the terrorist strikes against our forces in Balochistan last night, which resulted in the deaths of four troops and the injuries of eight more. My sympathies and prayers go out to the families of the martyrs. We will continue to battle these terrorists and will not allow them to damage Balochistan’s peace and development.”

Imran Khan strongly grieved the loss of the deceased and vowed to continue the war against terrorism that sabotages peace in the region and the country.

The ISPR also condemned the incident by saying, “Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.”

“Security personnel are resolute on putting an end to their malicious plans, even if it means sacrificing blood and life,” ISPR added.