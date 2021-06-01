Imran Khan condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan, offers condolences to victims’ families

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, through his Twitter account, offered heartfelt condolences to the families of soldiers killed in two consecutive terrorist attacks in Balochistan on Monday night.

Unknown terrorists targeted a FC post in Quetta, leading to an exchange of fire which continued for some time and resulted in casualties of four brave army personnel while six got injured in the cross fire. In the second incident, an FC vehicle was blown up with an improvised explosive device by terrorists at Turbat, leaving two FC soldiers injured.

Four soldiers were martyred and eight others injured in the attack, according to a statement by ISPR.

Imran Khan strongly grieved the loss of the deceased and vowed to continue the war against terrorism that sabotages peace in the region and the country.