Naimal Khawar stunned fans with her astonishing beauty.

Naimal took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and captioned it with a bird emoticon.

The beautiful mother of one glowed in her photos while wearing traditional clothing with embroidery and traditional earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Many fans praised her beauty while one fan commented, “Natural Beauty” with multiple heart emoticons.